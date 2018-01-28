Khloe Kardashian’s due date is fast approaching!

On Sunday, one fan asked the reality TV star how far along she is in her pregnancy. Kardashian replied that she will be 7 months pregnant on Tuesday, Jan. 30. This means that the 33-year-old “Revenge Body” star will give birth sometime between February and April.

Kardashian’s doctor may have told her that her baby will arrive in March, but this is not a guarantee. Typically, there is a two weeks before and after countdown, which means that if her due date is on March 14, she may give birth sometime in February. On the other hand, if her due date is towards the end of March, she may give birth early April.

If Kardashian will give birth in February, she and Kylie Jenner’s first child may even share the same birthday. Jenner’s pregnancy was first reported in September, but she has not confirmed the news until today.

Meanwhile, Kardashian recently slammed a blogger who claimed that she is not enjoying her first pregnancy. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star previously told her social media followers that she doesn’t have stretch marks. However, her cellulites have become more visible.

A blogger named Carmen, who runs the site “A Side of Crunchy,” told Kardashian that she and other celebrities should embrace their pregnancies and not worry too much about their body image. Kardashian immediately replied to the blogger and said that she is embracing her pregnancy.

This is not the first time that Kardashian clapped back at her critics. Earlier this month, fans also criticized the reality TV star for still working out during her pregnancy. Kardashian told them that she consults with her doctor, and she knows what exercises she can and cannot do while she’s pregnant.

Kardashian confirmed her first pregnancy after Christmas via a post on her Instagram account. Her pregnancy announcement was also featured in last week’s episode of “KUWTK.”

