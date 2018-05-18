Hawaii's Kilauea volcano that erupted last week is showing no signs of slowing down. On Thursday, an eruption at the volcano sent ash 30,000 ft into the sky, with scientists warning of further activity in the future.

The eruption led to the evacuation of the staff at the volcano observatory and the national park. On Wednesday, the volcano launched a new round of projectiles which were the size of microwave ovens.

Kilauea is one of the most active volcano is the world, and has been erupting continuously since 30 years.

Earlier this week, the Geological Survey warned the chances of eruption were becoming more likely as the volcano's lava lake was lowering. This increases the risk of steam-powered explosions as the magma meets underground water. Steam explosions could see 6,100-meter ash plume expelled from the volcano.

Experts said the volcano reached highest level of danger and could blow its top at any moment.

Officials upgraded the warning from “orange” to “red,” creating fresh concerns among the Hawaiians.

“At any time, activity may become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent,” officials said, reported news.com.au.

The volcano also caused a series of earthquakes Tuesday, one of them with a magnitude of 4.4, ripping up the roads and damaging buildings.

Eruptions have opened 20 vents in the ground, releasing high levels of sulfur dioxide that posed an immediate danger to anyone living nearby. The authorities advised people to seek medical attention or leave the area if affected by the gas.

About 2,000 people were evacuated and dozens of homes and vehicles destroyed by the eruptions. Volcanic smog from the fissures is aggravating respiratory problems and causing flu, fatigue and irritation.

"Because of their small size, aerosol particles such as those in smog penetrate deep into the human lung and are readily retained," the Geological Survey said.

Acid rain was also forecasted, which could damage buildings, metal objects and plants and contaminate water resources.

On Monday, the lava flowing from fissures threatened highways and forced evacuations before the lava could block the last.