The 26-year-old British woman who made headlines in February for leaving an "abusive" note on the windshield of an ambulance parked outside her home has now received an eviction notice following hundreds of neighbor complaints.

Kirsty Sharman was evicted from her home Thursday in the Tunstall area of Stoke-on-Trent, according to the Daily Mail. A local court pinned the notice on her doorstep, which will reportedly be vacant up until mid-June.

Neighbors reportedly filed hundreds of complaints over the course of 16 months regarding noise disruption and abusive behavior, according to Staffordshire Police.

In February, a judge ordered her to pay a total of £285 (approximately $351 USD) in fines for harassment, The Sun reported. Both Staffordshire Police and Stoke-on-Trent City Council approved the eviction.

"The occupant of the house has been responsible for nine different reports of anti-social behavior in the local area and caused significant distress to the local community," a Staffordshire Police spokesman said.

Neighbor Christine Heath, 66, and her husband Brian reportedly took out a restraining order against Sharman after she was charged with harassment.

"The police must have been up here 150 times in the past 16 months," she said. "I have lived here for 46 years and this has taken over my life. We have been told before that she would be evicted so I hope this means she will be gone."

On Feb. 18, Sharman was arrested for placing a threatening note on an ambulance parked outside her home, which was called to help Christine Heath who had breathing issues at the time.

"If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here," the handwritten message read. "I couldn't give a [expletive] if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."

Councilor Randy Conteh, who works on the local housing board, suggested that the decision was best for the community.

"The partnership working shown by the council and the police in this matter sends a strong message that we will not tolerate anti-social behavior in our communities," said Conteh.

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images