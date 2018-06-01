Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson revealed he was "100 percent" looking forward to Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday after a Game 1 injury scare against the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night.

Home fans in attendance at the Oracle Arena let out a collective gasp when just under six minutes into the first quarter, Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith slipped and collided into Thompson's leg as he attempted to contest the latter's shot.

Thompson limped off the court and headed to the locker room where he was later evaluated to have suffered a left lateral leg contusion. However, in a stroke of good luck, the 28-year-old was immediately cleared to play as he returned in the second quarter.

He would eventually finish the game 24 points from 50 percent shooting, three rebounds and an assist as the Warriors would go on to win Game 1 in a 124-114 win in overtime after Smith later had a huge blunder in the closing seconds of regulation time.

Following the win that sees the reigning champions now lead the NBA Finals series 1-0, Thompson had negative x-rays and while he was sore, he intends on featuring in Game 2 on Sunday at the Oracle Arena.

"I’m just looking forward to getting 100 percent. But I’m not missing Sunday," Thompson told reporters after the game before absolving Smith of having any bad intentions with the collision. "I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt. I think he was going for the ball. I don’t think it was intentional."

"I might not have been as explosive as I wanted to be, but I always know my shooting will be there," he continued.

Thompson being able to play Game 2 is an added boost not only because he is a key cog in the Warriors machine but because the Bay Area side have been without Andre Iguodala for the last five playoff games while they also experienced a rotten run of luck when it came to injuries toward the end of the regular season.

And so, it was not surprising that everyone associated with the Warriors were also initially worried about the extent of Thompson's injury.

"I threw a deflective pass and put him in that position," Stephen Curry said after the game. "I was feeling a type of way about it. You go away worried and concerned. He goes to the locker room and you hope he’s okay."

"It was a scary play," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr added. "It looked pretty bad…I didn’t know if he was going to be able to come back or not."

Toward the end of overtime, Thompson notably came to Curry's defense when the point guard was exchanging heated words with LeBron James as he started confronting the Cavaliers star. He later labeled it as nothing more than basketball talk.

"Just basketball talk. I’m going to stand up for Steph, though. That’s my teammate," Thompson explained. "I’m not going to let him be out there on an island, just two guys talking mess. So I’m going to get his back. No big deal. It happens in the heat of competition."

As for Game 2 at the Oracle Arena, Thompson vowed to be even better than he was in Game 1.

"Knowing I can’t do any more damage to it [the leg] and it’s just a pain tolerance thing, I’m going to play. I’ll be even that much better Sunday. I know it," he added.