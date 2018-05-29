While the average NBA salary in 2017-18 is $5.7 million, there are several players in the NBA making well over $20 million. In fact, three players earned over $30 million this season, while 38 players earned between $20 million and $30 million.

Some of the league's highest earners are a little surprising. One player is among the top 20 highest-paid players yet he has never been selected to an All-Star roster and has never come close to leading the league in any statistical category.

Meanwhile, some big names didn't crack the top 50 in salaries. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler earned $17.5 million in 2017-18, according to Spotrac, but the salary was just short of the list.

In the 2016-17 season, the league average was $6.2 million. That's a higher rate than Major League Baseball ($4.4 million), the NHL ($2.9 million) and the NFL ($2.1 million). However, the NBA has fewer players on a roster than the other three leagues.

It might seem as though the NBA is overflowing with money due to television contracts and other revenue streams. However, an ESPN report on Sept. 19, 2017, pointed out that 14 of the NBA's 30 teams actually lost money in 2016-17.

But league losses don't have an impact on current salaries. Players like LeBron James, Steph Curry and James Harden continue to take home big checks every season.

So who had the highest salary in the NBA in 2017-18? Was it James? Curry? Or someone else?