The New York Knicks suffered maybe their worst loss of the season Wednesday night, losing by 30 points to the Kyrie Irving-less Boston Celtics. The defeat put the team six games below .500 and five games in the loss column out of the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, making New York a potential seller before the Feb.8 NBA trade deadline.

The Knicks are willing to move at least one veteran, though he’s probably a player that none of the 29 other teams want. New York is trying to trade Joakim Noah, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Noah has left the team and won’t return before the trade deadline because of a reported run-in with head coach Jeff Hornacek. Despite being the second-highest paid player on the team, Noah has seen only limited time on the court when healthy. New York starts Enes Kanter at center, and Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle O’Quinn also see time at the position.

The problem is that Noah’s contract makes him virtually untradeable. The center is in the second season of a four-year contract worth $72 million. Noah is averaging just 1.7 points in seven games this season, and he hasn’t averaged more than 7.2 points per game in four years.

Five years ago, Noah played well enough to finish in fourth place in the NBA MVP voting. Injuries have plagued the big man ever since, and he would likely be nothing more than a role player for any team that would acquire him.

As the New York Knicks discuss possible trade scenarios, exiled center Joakim Noah won’t be required to return to the team prior to the Feb. 8 trade deadline, league sources tell ESPN. Noah was sent away after a practice confrontation with Jeff Hornacek on Jan. 24. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In order for another team to trade for Noah, the Knicks would have to give up a draft pick or young players, something that New York is unwilling to do at this point, according to Wojnarowski. Noah reportedly isn’t motivated to negotiate a buyout.

Wojnarowski mentioned O’Quinn as a trade possibility during ESPN’s broadcast of Wednesday’s Knicks’ game, noting that the team might be hard-pressed to receive a draft pick in return. Teams have shown interest in backup center Willy Hernangomez, who has been relegated to the bench in most games after a strong rookie campaign.

New York could explore trading some veteran members of their backcourt. Courtney Lee has been one of the team’s best players, averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 42.8 percent from three-point range. Starting point guard Jarrett Jack might be able to contribute off the bench for a playoff team, though it’s hard to believe the Knicks would get much value in return for him.

Trading Lee would signal that the Knicks have given up on making a playoff push this season. New York has fallen out of the postseason race with a road-heavy schedule in 2018, going 7-20 overall away from Madison Square Garden.