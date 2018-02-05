Kourtney Kardashian recently bonded with her daughter, Penelope, and niece, North West, over breakfast at Tiffany’s.

According to People, Kardashian took the two girls to the Blue Box Café last weekend. The café is located on the fourth floor of Tiffany and Co.’s flagship store in New York City’s Fifth Avenue. Kardashian shared a photo of herself with her 5-year-old daughter and 4-year-old niece on her Instagram account.

The mom of three also shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. In one of the clip, the 38-year-old reality TV star showed her fans what her daughter’s and niece’s table setting looked like. The trio’s breakfast consisted of fruits, croissants, pasta and pastries.

This is not the first time that Kardashian bonded with Penelope and North at the same time. Last month, they dined at a Japanese restaurant and were photographed leaving the venue. The sighting happened on the same day that Kim Kardashian’s surrogate gave birth. North might have been with her aunt since her parents are preoccupied with her sister’s birth.

Penelope and North also happen to be very close to each other. After all, their ages are not very far apart. In “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the two are always seen playing together.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has no problem taking her kids, nephew and nieces out on dates since she is already an expert with her three children. She also knows a thing or two about co-sleeping. On her website, she told other moms that co-sleeping has worked wonders for her and her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. But she also reminded everyone that it is different with every child.

“Getting the kids to sleep through the night in my home was different for each individual child. When I had Mason, co-sleeping just kind of happened naturally. It’s what worked for all of us to get the most sleep, so I quickly embraced it. When I had Penelope, I read ‘The Attachment Parenting Book’ by Dr. Sears – and this style of co-sleeping really worked for us,” she wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic