Sofia Richie has finally had the chance to meet Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s kids.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old model was photographed with Kardashian and Disick’s adorable daughter, Penelope, 5. They were accompanied by Richie’s bodyguard after leaving Nobu in Malibu.

In a second photo that was shared online by The Sun, Richie has a huge smile on her face while walking in front of Mason, 8. Richie, Mason and Penelope all rode in the same car that was being driven by the 34-year-old dad-of-three.

Another photo of Disick driving the car, and Richie sitting in the passenger seat was also shared online. Behind Lionel Richie’s daughter is Penelope sitting on her car seat. Disick and Kardashian’s youngest child, Reign, 3, was not seen during the group’s recent sighting.

Last month, there were rumors suggesting that Kardashian, 38, banned Richie from meeting her three kids. After all, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is worried that Disick and Richie’s relationship won’t last that long. Kardashian didn’t want her kids to meet a woman in Disick’s life only to lose her again months later.

“Kourtney is a fierce mom, and she’ll do whatever it takes to protect her kids. She doesn’t want them getting confused by Scott’s new girlfriend – Mason is eight, old enough to understand a lot of things now, and Kourtney doesn’t want them meeting another one of Scott’s new girlfriends, only for her to disappear from their lives in a month,” a source told Mirror UK.

Disick and Richie have only been officially together for the past four months, but it seems that they are both serious about their relationship. In November, a source told People that the couple does not also mind their huge age gap.

“She’s been great for him. She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met. They have been traveling together to Mexico, New York and Venice and just hanging out,” the source said.

Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images