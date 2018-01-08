The 75th Golden Globe Awards was a bit of a letdown for the ladies, especially when it came to the best director category. Not a single female director was nominated, even though Patty Jenkins did a wonderful job in “Wonder Woman” and so did Greta Gerwig with “Lady Bird.”

Hopefully, next year’s Golden Globe Awards would prove better for female directors and actors. But for now, Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) host Kristen Bell said that the upcoming awards show on Jan. 21 will be more impartial, and the women will get the distinction they deserve.

“This is a bit of a blank slate because no one has ever done it before, so we're gonna have some fun, but there's a lot of ladies involved,” Bell told Entertainment Tonight. “[We’re] really celebrating and honoring every one of the actors, but we're letting the women take center stage and attempt to balance the conversation a little bit. This might be ladies’ night.”

However, Bell admitted that her hosting gig would get a little push from her husband, Dax Sheppard, who provided his creative input.

“I’m sure he'll be helping,” the 37-year-old “Frozen” actress said. “Living with a writer is so great because you can just ask them, ‘Is this funny?’ He’s a little bit of my secret weapon, but also one of my best friends is an amazing writer, so we brought her on the show. Monica Padman - she’s a comedian and helps me shape all these ideas and then I run it by Dax and then we hopefully have a show.”

Bell’s comedic talent is already evident in her Twitter announcement, wherein she revealed that she will host for the industry union’s 24th annual awards show.

“Hey, guys! Guess what? I’ve been asked to host the SAG Awards this year, which means, to all my friends who’ve been nominated, I get to choose who wins!” she happily said, before turning to someone off-camera after being told her statement was wrong. “That’s not how it works? Then what am I doing? Like, Anne Hathaway and James Franco did? I’m doing that? Why, did I lose a bet?”

Bell then said she better get some advice from someone who already experienced hosting for the SAG Awards. But since she’s the first, the actress jokingly wondered if she can still get out of it.

“Have I already committed to this? Give me a second,” she told viewers before reaching for her phone and calling the president of the SAG Awards.

It will be the first time the SAG Awards will have a live emcee since its inaugural program in 1995, according to Entertainment Weekly. Organizers also said that the show will only feature female presenters. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni