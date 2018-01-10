Superman’s grandfather Seg-El gets some bad news in the new trailer for Syfy’s “Krypton.”

In the minute-long video, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) encounters Earthly time-traveler Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) who tells him that he’s under the clock to save his beloved world from chaos. “Someone from the future is coming to destroy Krypton,” Adam tells Seg. “Because where I’m from, your grandson becomes the greatest hero of the universe.”

News of Adam’s addition to the show surprised a lot of fans, as the character isn’t really part of the Superman canon. But as explained by executive producer David S. Goyer last July, they decided to add unexpected characters to the series to make it more exciting for the viewers, particularly for DC fans who already know the ins and outs of the Man of Steel’s home planet.

“‘Krypton’ features a lot of other characters from the Superman canon, some of which have been linked to Krypton before, some of which haven’t,” Goyer told Den of Geek at the time. “There are also some other DC Universe characters that aren’t specifically part of the Superman canon that will play a role. We’re definitely doing some things that I think people won’t expect. We’re making some unexpected additions to this Superman world that I’m excited for audiences to see.”

Photo: Syfy/Steffan Hill

In addition to Seg’s mission to restore the fate of his future grandson, Seg also fights to redeem the honor of House of El, which was ostracized and shamed after it failed to end tyranny. “The story of my family is one of triumph and sacrifice, how we led a revolution against tyranny,” Seg says in the trailer. “And now, it falls on my shoulders to save my world. The story of my family isn’t about how we died. It’s about how we lived.”

In addition to Cuffe and Sipos, “Krypton” also stars Ian McElhinney as Seg’s grandfather Val-El; Georgina Campbell as Seg’s lover Lyta Zod; Elliot Cowan as Kandor’s Chief Magistrate Daron-Vex; Ann Ogbomo as Lyta’s mother Alura Zod; Rasmus Hardiker as Seg’s best friend Kem; Wallis Day as Daron’s daughter Nyssa-Vex; and Aaron Pierre as Dev-Em.

“Krypton” premieres on Wednesday, March 21 on Syfy. Watch the trailer below: