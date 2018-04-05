It’s really difficult to live under the spotlight, and it’s even harder still to have so many fake reports or rumors surface regarding your life - and the people you love.

So when Page Six reported that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kris Jenner is now handling Kanye West and Travis Scott, Scott’s baby mama and girlfriend Kylie Jenner decided to set the record straight.

The report revealed that West is parting ways with his longtime manager Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic, so he is now relying on his mother-in-law, Kris. “They’ve been off and on for years,” a source said of West and Zivkovic. “But Kris is in [West’s] ears. Kanye’s been making changes and [he and Zivkovic] have grown apart — but Kris definitely gives her opinion and Kanye’s all ears. She’s about brand building and is gangster at it.”

The insider even alleged that Scott is going to follow suit so he can have Kris take charge of his career. “She also told Travis Scott to fire Mark Gillespie. They are 100 percent part of that Kardashian-Jenner brand,” the source said.

The story was then retold by Complex. After Kylie saw it, she decided to address the truth.

Even though West and Scott are not scrambling to have Kris be their manager, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch still has a fantastic relationship with both rappers.

Kris earlier told People that Scott is “great” as a father to Stormi, and she is happy every time she sees them together. “I haven’t really seen him change a diaper, but I’m never there at diaper time. He’s really, really great, really attentive and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie,” she gushed.

As for West, Kris has been calling him her “son” and even raved about him on social media during his 40th birthday celebration.

“You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much … you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives,” she wrote.