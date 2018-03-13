Kris Jenner has shut down the rumors claiming that Tyga is her daughter Kylie Jenner's baby daddy.

On Sunday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" momager made an appearance on the 106.5 radio show "Kyle and Jackie O." During their chat, the host, Kyle, alluded to the rumors involving Kylie's ex's request for a paternity test. "Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby," Kyle told Kris (via Us Weekly).

But the "KUWTK" star immediately defended her daughter before the host could go any further. "Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual," Kris said. "Yeah, you guys know better than that."

Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret from the public prior to giving birth. There had been rumors for months that the "Life of Kylie" star was expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. However, the lip kit mogul remained mum and only confirmed her bun in the oven after her delivery in February.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Kylie wrote on Twitter. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

"My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding," Kylie continued.

Meanwhile, Kris is very proud of Kylie as a mom. According to the 62-year-old reality star, her youngest daughter handles motherhood well. "She's amazing. An amazing mom," Kris told People about Kylie.

Following Kylie's baby confirmation, the family shared her precious moments during her pregnancy on YouTube. The momager admitted that she was very emotional as she watched the clip. "I was bawling! I was crying so hard, especially at the end. And I still cried," Kris said.

Kris shared the same clip on her Twitter account. "God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!" she wrote in the caption.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is expecting another baby from Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The "Revenge Body" star is expecting her first bundle of joy in April.

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy