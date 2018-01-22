Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy might have taken the world by surprise, but close friends and family aren’t really all that shocked to hear about it since the lip kit mogul has always professed her desire to become a mother.

“No one in Kylie’s life was shocked when she got pregnant,” a source close to the 20-year-old reality star told Us Weekly. “Everyone knew she always wanted to be a mom and that was one of her goals in life.”

Even though Jenner has yet to formally share the news about her pregnancy to the public, the source said she is taking her time and enjoying the comforts of home. At the same time, she’s keeping herself busy with work. “Kylie has been doing fittings and shoots even though she’s obviously pregnant,” the source said.

A different insider earlier told People that Jenner is keeping her pregnancy under wraps because she feels self-conscious about her changing body.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the insider dished. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

In fact, she has even chosen a special name for her first baby. But like all things related to her pregnancy, Jenner has chosen to keep the name under wraps. “Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing,” the insider said, adding that she is due sometime in February before her elder sister Khloé Kardashian, who is also expecting her first child - a baby boy - with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The source added that Jenner is “doing well,” although she is admittedly nervous about the whole birthing process. “She has expressed some concerns about giving [birth] and the recovery, but she isn’t freaking out,” the source revealed. “It seems more like first-time mom concerns.”

Jenner is expecting the baby together with rapper, Travis Scott. She got together with Scott right after she broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga last year. Photo: Getty Images/David Becker