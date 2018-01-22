Although Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm that she is pregnant with her first child, the “Life of Kylie” star has had no problem fueling pregnancy rumors by continuously hiding what could be a growing baby bump.

The reality star is featured in Calvin Klein’s “Our Family” campaign alongside her famous sister Kendall Jenner and half-sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

While her siblings were more than willing to show a lot of skin, Kylie covered up for the shoot by strategically using her sisters, and a blanket to cover her baby bump.

In one of the photos in the #MYCALVINS initiative, the family is pictured flaunting their stomachs while laying on a blanket. However, Kylie is wrapped up in the blanket as Khloe rested her arm along her sister’s torso.

Coincidentally, Khloe, who is pregnant with her first child, had her hand placed over her bare stomach also covering her baby bump.

In a different image, Kim is featured posing in front of Kylie is who holding a blanket in front of her stomach. Meanwhile, in another photo, the 20-year-old is seen wearing a loose denim shirt and is once again wrapped in a blanket.

The purpose of the campaign is to portray unity and tradition. “The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt,” a statement from the brand read.

“This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families—both born and made—to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us.”

Prior to appearing in this campaign, Kylie has done her best to avoid the spotlight with the exception of being featured on the cover of Love magazine last year.

A source previously told People that Kylie isn’t ready to share her pregnancy with the world and will continue to keep a low profile. “Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” an insider revealed.

“She isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off,” the source added.

Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are reportedly expecting a baby girl in February.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images