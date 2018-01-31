Kylie Jenner’s due date is getting nearer and nearer, and the reality TV star is already anxious about her baby’s arrival.

A source recently said that Jenner does not have any plans to hire a nanny for her baby yet because she is worried about new people around her baby. The 20-year-old cosmetics mogul wants her mom, Kris Jenner, to help her out when her daughter arrives. But since Kris is also a momager, it might be impossible for her to focus on her granddaughter.

Jenner wants to have a painless birth, so she is open to taking pain medications. “She is nervous about the birth and anxious about pain. She wants to have an easy birth and is open to pain medicine,” a source told People.

Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, is supportive of the cosmetics mogul’s decisions about her pregnancy, as well as the birth of their first child. The rapper is always around for when Jenner needs help with anything. However, having a baby does not mean that the two already have plans to get married.

“They have no plans to get married, or even engaged. Kylie expects to rely mostly on her family for help and she seems fine with that,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Jenner is ready for her baby’s arrival since the nursery at her home is already packed with everything that her child could need. Since she is rumored to be pregnant with a girl, it makes sense that Jenner’s nursery is adorned with pink hues and decors.

Kris helped her daughter organize her baby’s nursery, and a source said that Jenner has a wonderful support system around her. “Kylie is doing well. She seems very happy. She is all about the baby… She has a great support network. Of course she is young to be a mom, but her family will do everything to help her. She will be a great mom,” the source said.

