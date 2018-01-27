Kylie Jenner’s nursery is ready for the arrival of her first child with Travis Scott.

A source recently told People that Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, helped her daughter set up her baby’s nursery. “Kylie is doing well. She seems very happy,” the source added.

As a first-time mom, Kylie is somewhat anxious for her baby’s birth, but she is also very excited to meet her daughter. Even though Kylie has not been seen in public ever since her pregnancy was reported in September, the reality TV star is never alone. Every now and then, she sleeps at Kris’ house or at the house of her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“She has a great support network. Of course she is young to be a mom, but her family will do everything to help her. She will be a great mom,” the source said.

Earlier this month, Kylie had a crib delivered to her home. Three men were photographed setting up the crib outside Kylie’s property. At first glance, the delivered item does not necessarily look like a crib, but the Daily Mail pointed out that it’s because it hasn’t been set up.

Meanwhile, another source previously explained why Kylie has stayed out of the spotlight ever since her pregnancy was revealed. “She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight. Kylie didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus. She is actually very private about certain aspects of her personal life, and staying low key has given her time to really prepare for what’s coming,” the second source said.

Kylie’s half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, is not following in her footsteps. The 33-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star confirmed her pregnancy after Christmas. When asked why she decided to share the news with the world, Kardashian said that she felt she owed it to her fans to be honest with them.

She also said that her pregnancy was such exciting news, and she wants her fans to have regular updates about her journey.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com