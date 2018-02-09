Kylie Jenner’s brother Brody Jenner recently revealed that he only found out about his sister’s pregnancy after she gave birth.

While speaking with TMZ, Brody said that he wants to see his sister and niece, Stormi Webster. Caitlyn Jenner’s son also said that he has not spent time with Kylie in years because of her busy schedule.

Kylie gave birth to her first child on Feb. 1, but she announced Stormi’s arrival on Feb. 5 via a nine-minute video, titled “To Our Daughter.” Days later, Kylie revealed that she has decided to name her daughter Stormi, and the infant will also be carrying Travis Scott’s real surname, Webster, even though they are not married yet.

Stormi’s arrival became such a widely-talked about event since Kylie did not confirm her pregnancy before giving birth. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s family members also welcomed the newest addition to their family with open arms. However, there is at least one person who is not happy with Kylie’s baby’s name.

While speaking with TMZ, adult film star Stormi Daniels congratulated Kylie, but she also warned her about girls with the name Stormi. “I will say congratulations and I wish her all the best. And hang on to your heart because little girls named Stormi are known to cause trouble,” she said.

Daniels also said that she doesn’t think Kylie named her daughter after her. “I think it’s coincidence. I’m not pretentious enough to think she named her after me… It’s a tough name to live up to, I hope you’re fierce,” she said.

Following Stormi’s birth, Kylie also shared an adorable photo of her baby girl holding her thumb. The snap, which received over 15 million likes on Instagram, has been named as the most liked photo on the social media platform. Kylie’s pregnancy announcement video, on the other hand, has been liked over 65 million times.

