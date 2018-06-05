Lady Kitty Spencer’s fashion is being compared to her aunt Princess Diana. The two women have dressed alike on multiple occasions.

The 27-year-old model and socialite has been stepping out in a series of stylish ensembles that bring to mind some of Princess Diana’s most memorable looks when she was still alive. The Princess of Wales passed away in 1997 when Spencer was just seven years old.

In 1990, Prince William and Prince Harry’s mom made headlines with her blue sequined Catherine Walker dress that featured a thigh-high slit. Last year, Spencer donned a blue Temperley London jumpsuit that is of the same color as Princess Diana’s mermaid gown.

Several years ago, the Princess of Wales was also photographed in another Catherine Walker dress when she went to Melbourne for an official engagement. At that time, Princess Diana wore a pink and blue tube dress with slit. In 2015, Spencer wore a knee-high dress in white, but it appeared to have a similar blueprint just like the princess’ attire.

Most recently, Spencer was spotted at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The socialite wore a green Dolce & Gabbana dress with floral prints. She paired her gown with her orange heels and green fascinator. Years ago, Princess Diana wore a Kelly Green dress that is also quite similar to what her niece wore to the nuptials.

Spencer is the oldest daughter of Diana’s brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer. She grew up in Cape Town before returning to the family seat in Althorp, Northampton shire in 2012. Spencer was recently named as the ambassador of Bvlgari, a luxury jewelry brand. The supermodel is also signed to modeling agency Storm.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin has an Instagram account that is filled with her daily looks, official photos, travels, and more. But despite being active on social media, Spencer previously warned users from using it too much.

“It’s an edited, filtered version of life. Younger girls think that’s reality and something that they can strive for, and if they fall short of that then they’ve somehow failed,” she told the Telegraph.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller/Pool/AFP