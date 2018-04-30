A landslide hit a village in North China and ended up trapping and killing 9 people Monday morning. Several others were reportedly injured.

According to a report in Xinhua News Agency, the official press agency of China, the landslide happened around 5:00 a.m. local time (Sunday, 5:00 p.m. EDT) in Caijiazhuang village in Lishi district of Lyuliang City, Shanxi province.

Reports also state that more than a hundred firefighters were present at the scene along with rescue workers and medical staff, the Luliang municipal government confirmed. Rescuers with four large machines and five ambulances were also present at the scene, searching for people who were trapped under the debris.

The search reportedly concluded Monday afternoon. The cause of the landslide and the identity of the nine people who lost their lives are still being kept under wraps.

The mountains in the Luliang region area are prone to landslides and have been hit by a number of earthquakes over the years, including one in 2008, that claimed the lives of 87,000 people in Wenchuan county in Sichuan province, Maoxian county.

