Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles was the latest athlete to join the not-so-small list of people who accused former USA Gymnastics (USAG) team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

The sentencing of the former USAG doctor, who was accused of sexually assaulting more than 100 women and girls under the guise of medical treatment, is set to begin Tuesday in Lansing, Michigan.

Biles, in a statement posted on Twitter, said: “I too am one of the survivors of that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. … It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the ‘special’ treatment.”

Nassar, who awaits his sentencing, pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in a Michigan court last year. Gold medalists Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney were among those who accused the former USAG doctor.

His sentencing was scheduled to last four days. This rare scenario was arranged so that the victims in the case are allowed to give a “victim impact statement.” Judge Rose Marie Aquilina will give all the victims who wish to speak a chance, even if they were not part of the criminal case.

NBC affiliate Click on Detroit reported nearly 90 victims may give their statements. This might happen in person or via a taped video message or a written message.

It was not clear whether Biles would give her statement, but Raisman tweeted she would not be attending the sentencing as it would be “too traumatic” for her. She added her impact letter would be read in court.

During the November trial, Nassar released a statement apologizing: "For all those involved, I'm so horribly sorry that this was like a match that turned into a forest fire out of control," he said. "I have no animosity toward anyone. I just want healing ... We need to move forward in a sense of growth and healing and I pray (for) that."

Nassar, 54, is currently serving 60 years in prison for possessing child sex abuse images on his computer. He was arrested in December 2016 by the FBI, when the authorities found more than 37,000 images of child pornography. FBI also found a video of Nassar allegedly molesting girls in a pool. He was charged with sexual assault of a minor.

A licensed osteopath, Nassar served as the USAG physician from 1997 to 2016 when he was fired. He also worked at the school of osteopathic medicine in Michigan State University.

He began his career with the gymnastics community while volunteering at the Twistars Gymnastics Club in Dimondale, Michigan. It was a training ground for new talent, where influential coaches trained women gymnasts. Majority of the people who trained there were minors, who attended the coaching without their parents. Gymnasts such as Rachel Denhollander, Jeanette Antolin and Jamie Dantzscher alleged Nassar abused them at the club, where he was allowed to enter the girl’s room under the pretext of treatment.

He has three children with his wife Stefanie Nassar. She filed for divorce in January 2016.