The Cleveland Cavaliers will defeat the Boston Celtics if they meet in the NBA playoffs this year because LeBron James would not be able to fathom losing to Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith.

James and Irving helped the Cavaliers win a first-ever NBA championship when they famously came back from 3-1 down in the 2016 finals to defeat the red-hot Golden State Warriors who were reigning champions at the time.

However, the duo was not able to "defend the land" as the Cavaliers were outclassed by the Warriors in the 2017 finals the following year with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and company helping the Bay Area side comprehensively win 4-1.

In the offseason that followed, Irving proceeded to shockingly depart for the Celtics as he later stated he felt it was the best move for him to fulfill his basketball potential.

"It was my time to do what was best for me in terms of my intentions and that’s going after something bigger than myself and obviously being in an environment that’s conducive for my potential," Irving said following his move to Boston. "I think that statement is self explanatory, because it’s pretty direct in terms of what my intent is, and that’s to be happy and be with a group of individuals that I can grow with."

Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The move has seemingly paid dividends as the Celtics (53-23) are currently No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, above the third-placed Cavs (47-30), and have a chance of overtaking the Toronto Raptors (55-21) as the No. 1 seed with both teams still having to play six games in the regular season.

But despite a seemingly positive relationship between both James and Irving following the latter's move, Smith believes the former would not be able to live down losing to his former teammate if the two sides met in the playoffs.

"There is no greater negative that can happen to LeBron James this year than losing to Kyrie Irving,” Smith told ESPN’s First Take. "And this is why I said Cleveland is coming out [as winners] of the East."

"LeBron James cannot lose to Kyrie Irving this year. I ain't talking about next year when Gordon Hayward comes [back from injury]. Lose to the [Washington] Wizards in the first round, it wouldn’t be as bad. Lose to Toronto, it wouldn’t be as bad. If LeBron James loses to Kyrie Irving, he will not live that down. They are not losing to Boston," he said. "I believe that of all the years that LeBron has been in this league, this is the closest we will ever see to him being Jordan-esque in a series against Boston and Kyrie Irving because he has to, he has to right now."

Irving recently underwent surgery to remove a tension wire in his left knee but could be back at some point during the playoffs. Celtics coach Brad Stevens, though, is uncertain when an exact timeline for a return would be.