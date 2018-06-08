LeBron James’ pending free agency is the main topic of discussion as the 2017-18 NBA season draws to a close.

The NBA Finals is underway with the Golden State Warriors leading the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0 and despite the series yet to be concluded the focus has partly shifted towards James’ next destination.

The 2017-18 MVP favorite is certain to be courted by a number of teams in the league as he is showing no signs of slowing down despite being a veteran. James has played more games this season than any of his previous campaigns and is breaking one record after another.

The 33-year-old is playing in his eighth straight NBA Finals, but looks unlikely to add to his three crowns thus far with his team trailing the Warriors, who are looking for their second consecutive title.

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith gave his take on James’ potential destination next season. He believes there are at least seven teams in the running for the shooting guard’s signature, which includes his current opponents the Warriors.

Smith expects James to hold talks with the reigning champions, despite the Bay Side team already possessing a full roster with four All-Star players. The Cavaliers are also in the running with his current employers desperate to hold on to their star player.

“LeBron James will have a conversation with the Golden State Warriors this summer. That is one of the teams that he will have a conversation with. That’s right. I said it. I’m telling you what I know,” Smith said, as quoted on Yahoo Sports.

“LeBron James is going to have a conversation with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Obviously they can offer him the most, and they are willing to do anything they can to keep him here, etc. etc. And obviously the wife is going to have a major, major say in that, so you got that going on.”

Apart from the Warriors and Cavaliers, there is expected to be at least five other teams that James will speak to in the off season before making his final decision. The Boston Celtics, is one among them, where he can reunite with former teammate Kyrie Irving.

The Houston Rockets along with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers are also said to be in the mix. It is certainly going to be the most highly anticipated outcome of the off-season.

“He’s going to have a conversation with Boston. He’s going to have a conversation with Philly. Obviously the Lakers. Houston is in the mix as well. They are going to go after him. Make no mistake about it,” Smith added.

“So, you’ve got Cleveland, Philly, Boston, Houston, L.A. and Golden State. I don’t think there’s anything Miami can do, but obviously because he was there and brought them two championships, that’s a conversation that Pat Riley will have. You’ve got to remember Pat Riley made amends with Dwyane Wade, and you all know how LeBron feels about D-Wade. These are all conversations he’s going to have. Those are the seven teams.”

Despite all the speculation with regards to his future, James has always maintained a distance. The Cavaliers shooting guard made it clear that his current focus is on helping his current employers finish the season in the best way possible.

“Any time I’m able to be either a free agent or my contract is ending, then I’ll approach that when the summer comes,” James said.

“I won’t ever cheat my teammates or cheat the fans or be in a situation where I’m worried or talking about free agency all year long, because I’m not going to give energy to something I can handle in the summertime when I should be focused on what I need to do on a day-to-day basis to help this franchise compete for a championship.”