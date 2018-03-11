The Cleveland Cavaliers visit Staples Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers in a nationally televised Sunday night matchup that is expected to draw plenty of attention. It's no secret that LeBron James may be interested in leaving Cleveland as a free agent due to a strained relationship with owner Dan Gilbert and with hopes of winning more titles with a perhaps a stronger supporting cast.

The Lakers, winners of 16 NBA championships, are rumored to be one of James' possible destinations.

Los Angeles could free up roughly $70 million in salary-cap space, this summer while boasting an impressive group of young players, such as Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma, to play alongside James. The Lakers also have enough cap space to not only land James but also another high-priced player.

Last week, a Los Angeles attorney paid for a billboard to entice James to join the Lakers.

Los Angeles is getting in on the "Recruit LeBron with a billboard" game. pic.twitter.com/7hHJnveXci — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2018



"I understand that I'm a free agent at the end of the summer, so I understand the frenzy that comes with it," James said in Friday shootaround in Westwood. "It's not my first rodeo, but ... it doesn't bother me. I don't talk about it too much. Like I said, I'll handle that whenever it comes. But I understand that the conversation happens here because, first of all, they have cap space. And this league is much better when the Lakers, the Knicks and the Celtics are all good at the same time. That's just how it is. So that's what also creates the frenzy."

But billboards aside, would James really leave Cleveland again? And for the Lakers of all places?

While James has remained non-committal about his plans, many think he could still stay in Cleveland or choose between the Lakers, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, or another team that puts the right pieces in place.

According to longtime NBA insider Peter Vecsey, James will join the Lakers. Vecsey in September made the bold claim that James "unequivocally" would leave Cleveland for Los Angeles.

"I’m publicly terminating the pandemic of speculation surrounding LeBron James’ playing plans past this season," Vecsey wrote in Patreon. "For months, many in the media declared or composed presumption the Lakers would be the beneficiaries of his talents when he became a free agent July 1, 2018. I’m eradicating all conjecture and uncertainty! I’m comfortable now in stating unequivocally, LeBron will leave the Cavaliers a second time and join the Lakers, and return the team to LA Lore status."

There are reasons beyond salary-cap space and sunshine to lure James to the Lakers. He owns a Los Angeles-based production company, SpringHill Entertainment, and owns two Brentwood homes. There was speculation that James and his wife were scouting for schools in the Los Angeles area for their son.

But James' main focus is to win titles, and with three rings he trails modern-era legends in championships, such as Michael Jordan (6), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6), Magic Johnson (5), Kobe Bryant (5) and Tim Duncan (5).

James' determination to win more rings may mean his days in Cleveland are numbered.

After losing Kyrie Irving to the Celtics, James lost his most accomplished Cavs teammate and Cleveland can be a difficult city to attract top free agents. The Cavs, meanwhile, are 10.5 games out of first place in the East. It wouldn't be surprising if James, who in 2016 delivered Cleveland its first title in a team sport in decades, decides that better days lie ahead in another city.

The Lakers, however, may not neatly fit into his plans. If James wants to continue at least reaching the finals, it's probably not in his best interest to move west.

James, 33, faces an uphill battle to win championships, particularly with loaded West teams like the Golden State Warriors standing in his way. In the Eastern Conference, James' toughest competition is currently limited to the Celtics, Toronto Raptors and the up-and-coming 76ers.

Advancing out of the West is a more daunting task, with the Warriors boasting four elite players in their prime, the Rockets surging behind a talented cast, as well as perennial contenders the San Antonio Spurs and perhaps even the Oklahoma City Thunder providing problems.

The Lakers' hopes to land James may rest on the front office's ability to deliver another star. Paul George, who is a Southern California native, might be the most plausible free agent to join James in Los Angeles.

It's already been a gamble for team president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka, who have traded away some solid players with the intention that the combination of a lucrative contract and the Lakers mystique will go a long way for free agents. Should the Lakers add George, or another high-scoring star through a trade, James may feel that L.A. offers him all that he can ask for: a great location and the right roster to make a title run.

Otherwise, the Lakers could be left holding the bag while James stays out East.

