LeBron James will only leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for a team capable of winning a championship next year according to Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

James' future is a major talking point as he could potentially enter free agency following the playoffs due to an opt-out in his Cleveland contract and leave the franchise for the second time in his career.

The belief is following the departure of Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics last year, James is looking to join a team with an all-star cast in his bid to add to his three rings, though there are reports that Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's public support of President Donald Trump is also a major factor.

A number of teams were linked with making a move for the 33-year-old over the past few months but Pierce believes a Cavaliers departure only makes sense if it's for the Houston Rockets or the Philadelphia 76ers.

"It all depends on, I think with LeBron it's about the opportunity to win a title," Pierce was quoted as saying on NESN. "The only teams that I see that make sense for him are possibly Houston or Philadelphia. Those guys instantly have a chance to beat, knockoff, or win a championship, with that roster, if you have LeBron."

The Rockets recently finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and, boosted with James, could seriously hurt the Golden State Warriors.

However, James could also remain in the East and join a talented Sixers team who will only get better as they are currently spearheaded by the likes of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

But another promising team in the Los Angeles Lakers is not a destination Pierce sees as viable for James, as they might need more than a year even with the three-time champion to challenge for a first championship since 2010.

"There's a lot of rumors about the Lakers and all that, but I just don't see what they can do over there right away," Pierce added. "It'd have to be a quick fix to be a contender in one year for Los Angeles. So those are the two teams right there that I feel if he goes there, that's his best opportunity to win."

Despite the circumstances the Cavaliers have faced in the regular season, James is experiencing one of his best individual seasons with his average of 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game resulting in him being named a finalist for the MVP award.

Before the playoffs, he also revealed what would influence his decision regarding his future.

"My family. That's all that matters," James said last month. "I want to continue to win at the highest level, because I know I can still do it as an individual, and then my family. My family is what's most important to me, more than anything."

The Cavaliers currently trail the Celtics 2-1 in their Eastern Conference Finals series and will be looking to level the series in Game 4, which takes place Monday night at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.