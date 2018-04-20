The familial bond among the Legends will be tested in a major way in Season 4 of “Legends of Tomorrow.”

In a recent interview with TVLine, showrunner Phil Klemmer said that the new season of the CW series will see some serious rifts between members of the Waverider crew. “I think we’re ready to maybe have some real betrayal within the ranks of the Legends,” Klemmer said. “Things have gotten really tranquil, so next season I do want the Legends to sort of turn against their own. And I don’t want these to be cosmetic plot shifts, I want them to have consequences that will be lasting and that will affect the DNA of the show.”

As Klemmer teased to TV Guide earlier this month, “at least a Legend, if not two” will be “kind of breaking bad next season.” “We don’t want ‘Legends’ to just remain in stasis,” said Klemmer of why they would like to see the protagonists turn against one of their own in Season 4.

As for the tone of the next season, Klemmer said that the series will be heading in a darker direction. “We want to get into the world of fantastic myths and monsters a bit more,” Klemmer previously told TVLine of the tonal shift, noting that Mallus is actually a “bellwether of bad guys to come in Season 4.”

“Up until this point, we’ve been dealing with earthly and historical bad guys, and we certainly had fun with all of that, but this year we dabbled in the world of the occult, through Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and his enterprises,” Klemmer continued. “But you know that Constantine (Matt Ryan) is coming onto the show [as a regular] next season, so we want to go deeper, we want Mallus to be used as ‘the tip of the iceberg.’”

Though the show will be diving deeper into the world of supernatural next season, Klemmer assured fans that the series won’t abandon its time-traveling roots. “We’ll always be a time-travel show but I think the genre thing really frees us up to do a lot of cool stories,” he said.

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 4 is expected to premiere on The CW in the fall.