Lenovo has officially announced its Lenovo Z5 phone and, unfortunately, the handset does come with a notch on its display. The Lenovo Z5 will go on sale in China on June 12 and will have a starting price of 1,299 yuan (around US$200).

The Lenovo Z5 comes with a 6.2-inch display with a 1080p full HD+ screen resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a slim bottom bezel and side bezels that Lenovo claims to be thinner than what’s found on the Xiaomi Mi 8 and the iPhone X. The Z5 also comes with a notch on top of its display that is narrower than the ones on the Mi 8 and the iPhone X., according to The Verge.

The notch may come as a huge surprise to many since Lenovo has been hyping up the Z5 as being an “all-screen” phone. The company even released a sketch showing that the device won’t have a notch and will be all-screen up front. Previous leaked renders for the handset also showed that the device doesn’t have a notch.

This might disappoint a lot of people expecting a notch-less display, but the display panel on the Lenovo Z5 is still impressive. Lenovo says the display on the Z5 covers the DCI-P3 color gamut with a peak brightness of 700 nits, accoridng to MySmartPrice. This should mean that users will experience accurate colors and decent visibility even under harsh lighting conditions. The handset offers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and the display is covered by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The Lenovo Z5 features a metal frame and the back is covered in glass.

Inside, the Lenovo Z5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with 6GB and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. On the back, the handset comes with dual cameras: one with a 16-megapixel sensor and another with an 8-megapixel sensor. The 16MP camera is the main shooter and it is equipped with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The dual cameras on the Lenovo Z5 supports AI Portrait and AI Night modes. Up front, the handset has an 8MP camera that also supports AI features for better low-light photography.

The best thing about the Lenovo Z5 is that it’s quite affordable. The 64GB model only costs 1,299 yuan (around US$200), while the 128GB model costs 1,799 yuan (around US$280). The phone will be available in China starting on June 12, with no word yet on availability in other regions.

