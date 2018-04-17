Leo Getz is set to tie the knot in tonight’s episode of “Lethal Weapon.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 19 of the Fox buddy cop series, Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) end up investigating a missing person when they attend Leo’s (Thomas Lennon) surprise wedding.

The trailer for the hour reveals that the person who goes missing is none other than Leo’s bride, Nina Delillo (Shakira Barrera). “It’s not another man, is it?” Leo asks Riggs and Murtaugh over the phone of why his bride seems to have run away on the day of their nuptials. When a dead man falls out of a closet at Nina’s place, Murtaugh answers, “Well, not one you have to worry about.”

Later in the promo clip, Leo is seen charging towards a big guy in the gym. “You think we should get involved?” Murtaugh asks Riggs as they watch Leo hits the man with a sling bag.

“Let’s see how it plays out,” Riggs replies. But when a pack of drugs falls out of the bag, Riggs quickly changes his mind as two armed men start firing at him and his partner.

Photo: Fox/Ray Mickshaw

Elsewhere in the episode, Riggs comes face to face with someone from his past, and Murtaugh receives news that might change his life forever.

Lennon made his first appearance as Leo in Season 1 episode 15. The 47-year-old actor then returned for this season and has already reprised his role in episodes 5 and 12. “It was one of the most fun shows I’ve been on in years, if not longer, since doing my own show at least,” the “Odd Couple” alum previously told Uproxx of “Lethal Weapon.”

In addition to Lennon and Barrera, other guest stars appearing in the next episode are Dan Warner as Sam, Duncan Joiner as Ben Hendricks, Linds Edwards as Jake Voss, Andrew Patrick Ralston as Jim McNeille, Phil Lamarr as Judge Lamarr, Kristen Gutoskie as Molly Hendricks, and Nick Gracer as Victor Ivanov.

“Lethal Weapon” Season 2, episode 19, aptly titled “Leo Getz Hitched,” airs tonight, April 17, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. Watch the trailer for the episode below.