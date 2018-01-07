Leo Getz returns in the next episode of “Lethal Weapon.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 12 of the Fox series, a death of a mutual friend reunite Leo (Thomas Lennon) and Trish (Keesha Sharp), who end up joining forces to solve the murder on their own.

Leo first appeared in Season 1, episode 15. The character returned in Season 2, episode 5, in which he helped Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) investigate the murder of a man who also happened to be his very close friend.

In an interview with BuddyTV last November, Lennon said that the upcoming episode is “really great.” While the “Odd Couple” alum didn’t reveal any plot details about the hour, Lennon said that the show does a “really good job of … making like a really good movie every week, which kind of blows my mind.”

Photo: Fox/Ray Mickshaw

Elsewhere in the next episode, Riggs takes a trip down memory lane. When Riggs visits his father-in-law Ronnie Delgado (Tony Plana) in prison, an old secret about Miranda (Floriana Lima) is revealed.

Meanwhile, Murtaugh tries to impress Captain Avery (Kevin Rahm). While it’s unclear why Murtaugh is attempting to make Avery admire him more, the trailer for the episode suggests that the father-of-three is looking for a promotion.

In the promo clip, Murtaugh tells Avery that he should be asking him to be the captain. While it’s unclear whether Murtaugh is serious about wanting to climb the ranks, he mentions in the video that he would like his partner Riggs to see him as a figure of authority.

Convinced that he’s got what it takes to boss around Riggs, Murtaugh tells his partner to do something. But when he notes that it’s “not a request,” Riggs just laughs off and says “I’ll see you in the car.”

In addition to Lennon, Plana, and Lima, other guest stars in the episode include Tim Kang as Mike Serrano, Michael Reilly Burke as Councilman Sean O'Brien, C.S. Lee as Gene Nakahara, Bill Kalmenson as Chief Jon Winslow, Edward Singletary Jr. as Dan Reiser, and many others.

“Lethal Weapon” Season 2, episode 12, “Diggin’ Up Dirt,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Watch the trailer for the episode below: