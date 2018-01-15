“The Librarians” cast members Christian Kane and John Kim’s characters won’t see each other eye to eye this week. A sneak peek at the show’s ninth installment apparently shows Jacob Stone and John Kim — the actors’ respective characters — aiming their gun at each other and even pulling the trigger.

This week’s “The Librarians” Season 4, episode 9 is titled “… And a Town Called Feud,” and it seems the conflict is going to extend to Jacob and Ezekiel for some strange reason. The new episode will center on a town, whose annual Civil War re-enactment is plagued by spirits from the past.

The first promotional clip for episode 9 shows the present-day re-enactment by the townspeople. Unfortunately, event is not just joined by local actors, but by ghosts of the men who fought 100 years ago during the Civil War. As expected, the Librarians show up in town for the Re-enactment Festival with the goal of uncovering what’s really taking place there.

The sneak peek shows Eve Baird (Rebecca Romjin) asking locals, “Could I ask you a few questions about a ghost?” The preview then jumps to a scene where several ghosts of soldiers start marching in front of the Librarians as Jacob’s voiceover says, “These fake re-enactors aren’t so fake anymore.”

In another teaser trailer, the Librarians are seen doing some investigation on the brothers-turned-mortal-rivals who were responsible for the Civil War. In the clip, Eve speculates that the Re-enactment Festival is just something that the townspeople came up with based on the love-hate relationship between the brothers. She then surmises that to solve the mystery all they need to do is to reunite the locket of the deceased brothers.

Unfortunately, the ghosts may not be too pleased at what the Librarians are planning to do. The preview shows objects moving, curtains closing and the doors locking out Ezekiel of the room where Eve and Jacob are standing. Making matters worse is a ghost showing up in front of Eve before pointing at two monitors. The TVs then turn on and show Jacob and Ezekiel pointing their guns at each other’s heads. The promo clip ends with what seems to be an explosion sound, suggesting that the two may indeed shoot each other as part of the re-enactment.

“The Librarians” Season 4, episode 9, “… And the Town Called Feud” airs Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

Photo: Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images