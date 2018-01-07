‘The Librarians’ Season 4 will take another dark turn when Cassandra (Lindy Booth) decides to go on a vacation. At first, she’ll be pleased with her decision to go to her ideal town. However, she’ll soon learn that things do not always go as planned, and some dark things happen for unexplainable reasons.

The synopsis for “The Librarians” Season 4, episode 8, titled “And the Hidden Sanctuary” is already out. From the looks of things, the all-new episode is going to put the spotlight on Cassandra, who yearns to have peace of mind after engaging in another mission with the other Librarians.

When Cassandra decides to go on a brief getaway, she grabs the chance to head to her ideal town called Havenport, Ohio — a place she feels is very conducive for her relaxation. Havenport is regarded as the “Safest Town in America,” so she immediately felt at home with the town. Little did she know that some strange magic might have followed her to Havenport.

A sneak peek at “The Librarians” Season 4, episode 8 shows Cassandra informing Eve Baird (Rebecca Romjin) about her planned sabbatical. The trailer cuts to a scene where Cassandra finally reaches her destination. However, just when a local tells Cassandra that Havenport’s been “accident-free for 10,000 days,” several catastrophic events take place right before Cassandra’s eyes.

The promo clip also shows Cassandra attending a town meeting, where she asks the attendees if they ave thought an object that recently turned up and caused the successive accidents and mishaps. Things then take a different turn when a woman points to Cassandra as being the root cause of the misfortunes that are happening in Havenport.

Episode 8 is going to be an exciting and challenging one for Cassandra, who also joined the other Librarians for a team building camp deep in the forest in the previous episode. In episode 7, the group had to battle the evil that was lurking the disenchanted forest. In the upcoming episode, it isn’t clear if Cassandra’s friends would be there for her when the going gets tough.

“The Librarians” Season 3, episode 8, “And the Hidden Sanctuary,” is set to air this coming Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

Photo: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images For Turner