Last week’s episode of “Little Women: Atlanta” Season 4 marked a special time for Amanda and Jordan, who finally became engaged. But spoilers for episode 10, “Another Bad Romance,” reveal her twin, Andrea, is less than pleased Minnie was in on the proposal while she was left in the dark.

In the previous episode, Jordan asked Minnie to come with him ring shopping and to keep the proposal to herself. However, she eventually told Sam and the two assisted him with setting up the perfect spot to pop the big question.

Once all was revealed, Andrea found out Jordan didn’t tell her about the proposal ahead of time because he was afraid she would tell Amanda and ruin the surprise.

In an exclusive sneak peek obtained by Monsters & Critics, Andrea gives Minnie a verbal lashing after she gushes over how much she was involved with Amanda’s engagement.

When the group began to praise Jordan’s sweet proposal, Minnie made sure everyone knew she helped pick out the engagement ring, set up the “Will You Marry Me?” sign, and planned the showering of the rose petals during the special moment.

While Amanda seemed thrilled about her friend’s help, in the clip, Andrea calls Minnie out for doing a terrible job with the engagement. In the video, Andrea slams Minnie for her ring choice and insists she would have chosen a “way better ring.”

Minnie explains she helped Jordan narrow down his ring choices and let him pick the one he liked best. “It doesn’t matter how big, little, whatever, Jordan did it out of his heart,” Amanda chimed in.

However, her sister’s happiness was not enough. Andrea went on to berate Minnie for keeping secrets, and not putting in an effort for her sister’s engagement.

“If I got married, if Chris proposed to me, I know that you would want to be there,” Andrea says to Amanda.

“She even chose Monie’s ring, and it looks way better than yours,” Andrea added, referring to Minnie helping Morlin choose Monie’s engagement ring.

The status of their friendship seems to be rocky, but it takes a turn for the worse when Andrea reveals she should have thought twice before making Minnie the godmother of her daughter, Aubrey.

“I shouldn’t have had you as godmother,” she says in the heat of the moment.

Minnie appears to be shocked by Andrea’s jab and considering the rising tension the argument has caused, there is no telling if the ladies will be able to move past this bump in their friendship

“Little Women: Atlanta” Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.