The Android 8.1 Oreo update first started rolling out to all Pixel and Nexus smartphone users in December and it included a bug that caused an annoying lock screen swiping issue. Google has been made aware of the bug and says it is already looking into it.

Community manager Orrin confirmed on the Google Product Forums that the company was indeed investigating the bug. He also told users that he will be reaching out to those who sent out bug reports and that users should be on the lookout for his email. Pixel and Nexus users will be able to send a bug report by going to Settings>System>About Phone>Send Feedback, as pointed out by Phone Arena.

The lock screen swiping issue has been reported on Google’s support site, on Reddit and on other forums. The bug made it difficult for users to swipe up on the lock screen on their Pixel and Nexus devices. The affected users claim that they have to swipe up multiple times on the screen for their phone to recognize that gesture. The users claim that the issue started to occur after they updated to Android 8.1 Oreo.

According to Android Authority, some users also reported having issues swiping away notification from the lock screen. Others are claiming that they are having difficulty in viewing notifications by swiping down on their device’s home screen. At worst, the issue would also make it difficult for some to answer calls.

This may seem like a very minor problem, but it truly seems like an annoying bug that messes with the fluidity of the user interface. Since Google is still working on fix, which doesn’t have an ETA yet, users may have to resort to a temporary solution for now. A user on Reddit claims that the lock screen swiping issue can temporarily be resolved by simply restarting the affected Pixel or Nexus smartphone in recovery mode.

To do this, users will have to turn off their device then press and hold on the volume down button and the power button at the same time. This will bring up the Android system recovery screen. Users will then have to select recovery mode and press the power button.

