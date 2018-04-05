Navy Capt. Loften Thornton was fired last month from his post at a Marine Corps command after he was caught on video having sex with a woman in public in New Orleans. The Navy chaplain lost his job on March 20 and an investigation is currently underway into the incident.

The video was filmed at a British-style pub, a five-minute drive from the Marine Reserve facility where Thornton was stationed, situated across the Mississippi River from the French Quarter. The owner of the pub, Neil Timms, said the incident took place in front of the pub by the road. Two defense officials told local media that authorities examined the video showing Thornton having sex with an unidentified woman at the Crown & Anchor Pub.

Reports of Thornton's removal from his post first came out last week, but details were not revealed at the time. According to reports, the Marines fired Thornton on March 20 for “loss of trust and confidence.”

The “Marine Corps takes all allegations against any of our Marines or sailors seriously, and they are thoroughly investigated," said Marine Lt. Col. Ted Wong, a spokesman for Marine Reserve, according to USA Today. The report also quoted the owner of the pub saying he is cooperating with authorities.

Last year, new policies were implemented by the Pentagon in order to reduce sexually inappropriate conduct within the military. The move was taken after reports of sexual harassment and assaults within U.S. military installations increased in recent years.

Clergy members “are embedded within commands operating at sea and ashore to ensure 24/7 availability,” the Navy’s strategic plan for religious ministry states. “They provide a source of comfort and refuge that enables service members and their families to practice and grow in their faith and to face personal and professional challenges.”

Photo: Getty Images

Since last year, there has been an increased number of reports involving Marines and their sexual misconducts. Last year, reports surfaced about the Marines United scandal in which a private Facebook group of current and former Marines shared explicit photos of women without their consent.

The Marines United scandal broke in early March last year when journalist Thomas Brennen wrote in Reveal News that the Department of Defense was investigating "hundreds of Marines who used social media to solicit and share hundreds — possibly thousands — of naked photographs of female service members and veterans."