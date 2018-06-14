London Breed has been declared the first-ever female black mayor of San Francisco with just over 50 percent of votes.

"I am so hopeful about the future of our city, and I am looking forward to serving as your mayor. I am truly humbled and I am truly honored," Breed said, CNN reported.

Before taking over as the mayor, she served as the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the city government's legislative body, representing District 5 since 2015.

Breed was first elected into the Board of Supervisors in November 2012 and made the president in 2015. She then became the acting mayor of San Francisco after the death of Ed Lee in December.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to remove her as acting mayor and replace her with District 2 Supervisor Mark Farrell in January 2018, a decision that sparked outrage from African American supporters.

While acting as the president of the Board of Supervisors, she was responsible for overseeing a $10-billion budget and roughly 30,000 employees.

Before getting elected into the supervisors’ board, she was appointed San Francisco Fire Commissioner in 2010.

Her bio says she served as executive director of the African American Art & Culture Complex on Fulton Street in the Western Addition for over a decade and San Francisco Redevelopment Agency Commissioner for five years.

Most tech bigwigs supported Breed in her bid to become the mayor. Twitter co-founder Evan Williams donated $100,500 while Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen donated $49,000 and Facebook gave $35,000 to committees supporting Breed, CNBC reported.

Industry cognoscenti believe housing crisis is the major issue in the city, which in fact is blamed on their own industry. House rents have been driven up due to influx of highly-paid engineers in the city, making it harder for lower-income families to find proper accommodation. This has also affected the tech companies as their employees can’t afford to live close to where they work.

Breed stood out from other candidates as she not only supported development but also encouraged affordable housing. She also said she will put more cops on the streets, end the tent encampments that have cropped up across the city and champion the use of conservatorships, Bloomberg reported.

Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Breed, a native San Franciscan, dedicated her entire life to improving the city’s housing, environment, public safety, transportation, and quality of life.

She passed legislations to prioritize neighborhood residents for the affordable homes in their community and also to increase housing along transit corridors. Breed also helped transform unused public housing units into homes for the homeless.

Breed passed the drug take-back legislation that has kept over 40 tons of medical waste out of the Bay and landfills and Styrofoam ban in the country.

“This is exactly what I want San Francisco to be, an amazing place where the bathrooms look great, where the sidewalks look great, where the bus stops look great, where you don’t see glass all over the streets,” she said adding that the city could be a beautiful place, San Francisco Chronicle reported.