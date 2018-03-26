Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) will have an awkward conversation in “Lucifer” Season 3, episode 19.

In “Orange Is the New Maze,” Chloe will tell her professional partner that she is dating someone. Lucifer, who has always had strong feelings for Chloe, will not be pleased to hear this news.

But most of the scenes from Monday night’s episode will actually center on Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). The character will be named as the prime suspect in a murder. Lucifer and Chloe will investigate the case, because a part of them knows that Maze is innocent.

However, all eyes will be glued on Maze since she will also tell her friends that she wants to return to Hell. Lucifer will not approve of Maze desire so she will consult things with Marcus Pierce (Tom Welling).

In the teaser released by Fox for episode 19, Maze throws all of the things in her kitchen while talking to Lucifer angrily. A second scene shows a man who has been stabbed to death. Right about the man’s body is a CCTV footage that Lucifer, Chloe, and Ella (Aimee Garcia) watched together.

All three characters are shocked to see Maze “kill” the unnamed male character.

Elsewhere in the installment, Charlotte’s (Tricia Helfer) sanity will be questioned when she makes a big discovery.

“Lucifer” Season 3 is only three episodes away from its upcoming finale. The series originally had a total of episodes, but four installments from Season 2 were carried over to the current season. Last year’s move was done to coincide with Fox’s summer schedule, which featured a two-hour premiere of “So You Think You Can Dance,” according to Deadline.

“Lucifer” Season 3 also stars Kevin Alejandro as Dan, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Rachel Harris as Dr. Linda Martin and Scarlett Estevez as Trixie.

The series airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

Photo: Fox