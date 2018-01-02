“Mama June: From Not To Hot” is returning to WE tv next week with a brand new season. Ahead of it, Mama June Shannon is teasing a “crazy” installment that’s filled with personal and medical drama.

“I’ve been through hell and back the last few months,” Shannon, 32, told Entertainment Tonight in a sit-down interview Tuesday. The television personality then noted that her fans will all see the crazy happenings in her life in 2017 unfold in the all-new season of her show.

“I’ve ben through a lot within the last year. I don’t wanna give away too much, but it’s been crazy,“ she teased. “There have been some crazy ones, anywhere from being in a hospital a ton of times. It’s just crazy.”

Shannon’s famous daughter, Honey Boo Boo (real name: Alana Thompson), also hinted at a serious medical emergency involving her mother when she admitted that it was “really scary” having to rush the matriarch to the hospital. “You never know if you’re going to get good news or bad news. Sometimes it can get overwhelming.”

A sneak peek at “Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 that was released early last month featured scenes showing Thompson and older sister Lauryn Pumpkin Shannon running to the car to rush their mother to the ER. The preview also flashed a couple of scenes wherein Mama June is scene unconscious inside the hospital.

Apart from the medical emergencies that will ensue, Shannon will find herself falling head over heels for a new man. The reality TV actress is still playing coy on her beau’s identity, but fans can expect Mama June’s lover to be introduced in the premiere of series next week.

“He’s my rock and my best friend,” Shannon exclusively told People recently. “We’re together 24 hours a day. I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything. We can just chill at the house, or chill with the kids, or just go to the store. I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him.”

Shannon hasn’t had luck in men in the past. After splitting from Sugar Bear who had admitted to have cheated on her with both women and men, she went on to date Mark McDaniel, who apparently was a registered sex offender and was even jailed for molesting one of Shannon’s daughters, Anna Marie “Chickadee” Caldwell. On the other hand, Shannon’s other ex, Michael Anthony Ford, is a convicted sex offender, as per Page Six.

Meanwhile, Shannon has also admitted that she’s put on some weight since her dramatic 300-pound weight loss. Ahead of season 2’s premiere, Shannon revealed that she’s gained 10 pounds over the holidays. “The holidays do it,” she said. “I’ve been very good, it’s over a year and a half. If you say gaining 10 pounds in a year and a half is bad, then it is what it is.”

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 premieres Jan. 12, Friday, at 9 p.m EST on WE tv.

Photo: Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for GLAAD