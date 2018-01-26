In the all-new episode of “Mama June: From Not To Hot“ Season 2, there’s going to be tension between Mama June Shannon and ex Sugar Bear, as well as the latter’s wife, Jennifer. The custody battle will also take a more intense route when Mama June casts doubt on Sugar Bear’s paternity over Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

In an exclusive sneak peek at “Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2, episode 3 shared online by Entertainment Tonight, Mama June is seen finally showing up at the mediation session for the issues the exes have when it comes to their custody over their 12-year-old daughter. Tension starts to right away build up as Mama June enters the room where Sugar Bear and Jennifer have been waiting.

“Thank you June for finally showing up,” Jennifer says in a sit-down interview with Sugar Bear, who then agrees saying, “Yup! It’s about … time.” When the clip jumps back to the mediation scene, Mama June is seen giving a confused look at Jennifer. She is apparently puzzled why Jennifer is present when she’s not even directly involved in her custody battle with Sugar Bear.

When the mediator mentions legitimation visitation action and child support assessment, it becomes clear why Jennifer showed up at the session. “June lives in this big house and we’re trying to save money for our honeymoon, so why would we have to pay her [Alana] child support. It just makes no damn sense,” Jennifer explains in the clip for “Mama June: From Not To Hot ” Season 2, episode 3.

Interestingly, Mama June grabs the opportunity to agitate Sugar Bear and Jennifer when the attorney asks her about the legitimacy of Sugar Bear’s paternity over Alana. “Is there any concerns that I need to know about that he may not be her biological father? Has there ever been a DNA test done?” the mediator asks. To which, Mama June smiles and responds with a big “NO!”

Mama June’s reaction to the attorney’s questions instantly irritates Jennifer in the clip. However, Jennifer puts on a more pleasant expression on her face when the lawyer directly asks Sugar Bear about the DNA test. “I’m confident that she is my daughter. I don’t think we gonna need a test for that,” Sugar Bear confidently tells the mediator. Though the exclusive clip ends there, it strongly suggests that Mama June could cause Sugar Bear to yield and allow a DNA test.

“Mama June: From Not To Hot ” Season 2, episode 3. airs Friday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.

Photo: Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv