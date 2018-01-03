A Missouri man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he reportedly confessed to having sex with an 8-year-old girl in a motel room where he forced her to take drugs.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Brett Pendleton, of Washington, Missouri, admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with an 8-year-old girl. Police said the suspect rented a motel room where he made the victim take methamphetamine and other substances, KTVI reported Wednesday.

Pendleton was charged with one count of Statutory Sodomy or Attempted Statutory Sodomy Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a person under 12 years old, according to reports. He was also charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk.

The incident happened Monday at an American Inn in the 1700 block of East Fifth Street in the Union neighborhood, police spokeswoman Detective Betsey Schulze told KTVI. It was unclear what type of relationship Pendleton had with the girl, police said.

According to police, the child’s mother arrived at the hotel room the night of the incident, where the child explained what happened. She claimed that the suspect forced her to participate in sexual acts and that he made her smoke marijuana, tobacco cigarettes and consume methamphetamine.

The mother then took the child to Mercy Hospital and filed a police report. The girl was treated and released, according to Washington Police Det. Sgt. Steve Sitzes.

"As you can imagine an 8-year-old on meth, not a sight you see every day," Sitzes said. "She was very fidgety, very amped up."

Pendleton was seen driving away from the scene but was later arrested by police during a traffic stop.

Police obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s motel room and vehicle where they discovered evidence that matched the 8-year-old’s testimony.

According to police, Pendleton confessed to having sexual intercourse with the victim, rolled drugs in toilet paper and fed it to her. Pendleton remains jailed on a cash-only bond set at $250,000.

