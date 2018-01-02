An attempted kidnapping on New Year’s Eve was caught on video in Kansas City, as a man stole a jeep with an infant still in the back seat from a parking lot. Kenneth Alexander, 37, was hit with charges for child kidnapping and stealing a motor vehicle, per FOX-4.

Suspect faces charges including kidnapping after stealing mother’s car with baby still inside https://t.co/VDrrEujjgS pic.twitter.com/18KY9QkdPx — FOX 4 News (@fox4kc) January 2, 2018

Alexander reportedly approached a mother with a handgun and commandeered the vehicle, which contained four children. He then forced three of them, aged 9, 8 and 2 out of the car before speeding off with the last, a 20-month-old boy, still in the back seat. The Kansas City Star posted security camera footage of the incident.

In the video, Alexander approaches the vehicle with the mother before the events play out as described. Alexander seemingly disregarded pleas for the safety of the youngest child, as he started driving away before the other children closed their doors. At the end of the video, the mother and the other children attempted to chase the vehicle as it sped away.

Alexander then drove the Jeep to nearby Belton, Missouri, where it was found along with the unharmed child inside. Per the Star’s report, Alexander actually approached a police officer in Belton and flatly admitted he had stolen the car and he needed directions back to Kansas City. Alexander, who police said may have been under the influence of PCP, said the child belonged to him and was named Johnny Cash.

Alexander is in custody on a $75,000 bond. He was reportedly belligerent with officers after his arrest.