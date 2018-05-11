Seven people were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Margaret River in Western Australia on Friday. Australian police confirmed the use of guns in what could be the country's worst mass shooting in 22 years.

The bodies of seven people, including 4 autistic children, were found near or at a farm property in Osmington near the South-western tip of Australia, confirmed Western Australia State Police Commissioner Chris Dawson. He also said firearms were recovered from the scene and there appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police are still unclear whether there was more than one shooter involved in the incident. However, as of the moment, they are not looking for any suspects.

“They all resided in the same property. The bodies of two adults were found outside a building on the property and the rest were found inside. Police have no information to raise concerns about wider public safety. Police were led to the property by a phone call before dawn," Dawson told CBS news.

"Male person connected to the property had phoned police just after 5:00 a.m. (3 p.m. EDT), and officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards," he added, reported ABC.net.

The property was owned by Cynda Miles and her husband Peter. Their daughter, Katrina Miles, home-schooled her four autistic children in the property. Her body was found alongside those of her three sons and one daughter. The other two bodies are yet to be identified.

Only a month ago, Katrina had written on her Facebook page that her "ex" did not stop stalking her, according to the Australian.

"This is a much-loved family, a big part of the Margaret River community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that will be affected by this tragedy, including those first responders," State MP for Vasse Libby Mettam told ABC.net.

Photo: Reuters/AAP/Rebecca Le May

"This devastating tragedy will no doubt have a lasting impact on the families concerned, the whole community and in particular, the local communities in our South West,” Dawson said.

Detectives from the Homicide Squad and Forensic Crime Scene Unit reached the scene as part of the investigation and the area has been blocked off.

This could be the worst mass shooting attack in Australia since 1996 when a lone gunman killed 35 in Tasmania. The incident prompted the nation to introduce stringent gun controls. The law was widely accepted and also praised by former U.S. President Barack Obama.

"We have been lucky that all forms of gun-related deaths have reduced dramatically since we took that step of having less guns," Greensmith, a PhD scholar in mass shootings at Edith Cowan University, told ABC.net.

The commissioner has urged anyone with any information about the horrific incident to contact the police immediately.