A pair of housekeepers at a hotel in Vermont were hospitalized after unknowingly consuming marijuana candy found while cleaning a guest's room.

The two workers were clearing out a hotel room at the Inn at Shelburne Farms in Shelburne, Vermont, on Wednesday when they reportedly consumed chocolates left behind by a couple of guests who previously checked out, according to WTHR.

A witness placed a call to 911 and told police that a hotel worker was lying in the parking lot and that they appeared to be sick. Officers arrived on the scene around 10 a.m. and determined that the workers became ill after eating marijuana-infused candy.

The workers were hospitalized, Shelburne police Officer Joshua Flore told Burlington Free Press. The names of the employees have not been released. "They certainly weren't in any shape to work," he said, referring to the employees.

According to Flore, the candy came in a box that did not indicate its contents contained marijuana. Police said the marijuana-infused edibles resembled Whoppers malted milk balls and that it can be tricky to identify as marijuana edibles often resemble ordinary food items. They believe the edibles were purchased outside of Vermont.

No charges were filed against the hotel guests. Meanwhile, Shelburne Farms Inn issued a statement regarding the matter.

"Two employees at the Inn at Shelburne Farms fell ill this morning after ingesting something that came from outside of Shelburne Farms. They have been taken to the hospital and we hope they will make a full recovery soon. We are doing our best to be careful about protecting the privacy of our employees," the message read.

Police warn anyone in possession of marijuana edibles to keep them out of the reach of children and "unwilling participants." Marijuana possession under an ounce in Vermont will become legal as of July 1.

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images