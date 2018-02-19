A tweet threatening the principal of Marine City Middle School has been investigated by local police who say the shooting threat was personal in nature.

The Marine City Police Department said in a statement Monday that a Twitter post tipped off to the department Friday threatened Marine City Middle School principal Chris Ming, The Times-Herald first reported. The tweet personally directed at Principal Ming was forwarded to the Detroit Southeast Michigan Information Intelligence Center.

But DSEMIIC was unable to track down the origin of the tweet, with the center saying Monday that it was a ghost account tweeted out without any location services attached to the post.

"This threat targeted the Principal at the Marine City Middle School (Chris Ming). Most of the threat was personal in nature. However, one sentence states, 'im a shoot up your school,'" reads a statement signed by Chief James Heaslip.

Responding via Twitter to Times-Herald inquiries surrounding the tweet threat, Ming deferred all questions to Marine City police.

The investigation was conducted by the MCPD and all questions should be directed to them. — Chris Ming (@mingchri) February 19, 2018

"The East China School District Administration, including Mr. Ming, have been contacted and made aware of this threat. They are fully cooperating with this investigation and have been instrumental in keeping our children and staff informed,” continued Heaslip’s statement.

Heaslip added that both the school district and the police are “taking every precautionary measure” to protect students and staff at all local area schools.

"As we have all year, the Marine City Police Department will continue to have active presence in our school buildings. In particular, they will be on campus at Marine City Middle School when students return on Tuesday."