Sunday marks what would have been the 89th birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — the civil rights leader who helped change millions of lives in the United States.

There is not a single American who is unaware of the iconic figure of MLK, who was born Jan. 15, 1929, and was assassinated in April of 1968. Even 50 years after his death, his brave and patriotic words continue to inspire people in the United States.

Here are 2O quotes from King to celebrate his remarkable life, taken from Brainy Quote:

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

“In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education.”

Photo: Getty Images/ Central Press

“Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase.”

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable... Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”

“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.”

“I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality... I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.”

“I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

“Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”

“The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.”

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”

“Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.”

“I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made straight and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all flesh shall see it together.”

“We must build dikes of courage to hold back the flood of fear.”

“At the center of non-violence stands the principle of love.”