All eyes will be on Tiger Woods Thursday when he tees off at the 2018 Masters. The golfer will compete in his first major tournament since 2015, and he’ll do so as one of the favorites at Augusta National.

Four golfers have better odds entering the Masters than Woods, though the 42-year-old isn’t far behind any one of them. Woods has 14/1 odds to finish in first place, via Bovada.lv, putting him behind Jordan Spieth (9/1), Rory McIlroy (10/1), Dustin Johnson (11/1) and Justin Thomas (11/1). Justin Rose also has 14/1 odds.

The expectations for Woods have changed drastically over the last couple of months. He had just 80/1 odds in August when it was unknown if he would even be able to compete in the event. Back injuries prevented Woods from competing in major tournaments in 2016 and 2017, and he hasn’t made a cut since the 2015 Masters. Woods failed to make the cut at the 2015 U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship.

Everything changed a little over a month ago. After missing the cut at the Genesis Open, Woods managed to finish in 12th place at the Honda Classic on Feb. 25. He nearly won the Valspar Championship two weeks later and followed up that second-place finish with a fifth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Those three tournaments made Woods the early Masters favorite. The sport’s top stars have since jumped him with Woods having not competed since March 18.

Woods has 14 career major victories with his last one coming a decade ago at the 2008 U.S. Open. His last tournament win of any kind came on Aug. 4, 2013 at the Bridgestone Invitational.

Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

