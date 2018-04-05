The 2018 Masters Tournament is upon us with an 87-strong field descending on the Augusta National Golf Course in the hope of winning the coveted Green Jacket. The tournament commences on Thursday and ends on Sunday.

Tiger Woods is the biggest attraction at this year’s tournament with the American, a four-time winner in Augusta, playing a major tournament for the first time since 2015. His last appearance at a major was when he missed the cut at the US PGA Championships in 2015.

Despite the 14-time major champion only having returned from injury earlier this year, he has been installed as one of the favorites to win his fifth Masters title owing to his tied second place finish at the Valspar Championships and tied fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Another veteran, Phil Mickelson is also finding form at the right time and is on a streak having won the World Golf Championship in Mexico earlier this year. The two long-time rivals played a practice round in Augusta this week and will be hoping to challenge the younger generation of players gunning for the title.

Rory McIlroy won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the lead up to the Masters and will be among the top contenders for the title as he searches for his first Masters win, while former winner Jordan Speith and world number one Dustin Johnson are all among the favorites to don the Green Jacket on Sunday. Sergio Garcia, the defending Masters champion, will also be hoping to repeat his achievement from 12 months ago.

The Masters have a very strict code in terms of television coverage with broadcasters unable to air the entire tournament live on TV. Below is the detailed list of TV times and coverage schedules for all four days of the Masters Tournament – All times in EDT.

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 5

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com

Live TV coverage – ESPN from 3 p.m. – 7.30 p.m.

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Round 2 -- Friday, April 6

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com

Live TV coverage – ESPN from 3 p.m. – 7.30 p.m.

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 7

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 11 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com

Live TV coverage – CBS from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Masters.com

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 8

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream: 11 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS | Encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Masters.com

Live coverage of the 2018 Masters is also available outside of the United States.

Australia: The Nine Network

United Kingdom: Sky Sports and BBC will provide TV coverage, while BBC Radio Five Live will be reporting live from the Augusta National Golf Course throughout the event.

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images