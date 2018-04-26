Matt Lauer’s alleged inappropriate behavior during his time at NBC has already cost him his job, but new reports reveal his marriage to Annette Roque is in shambles and the couple is gearing up for a divorce.

The anchor, who was fired from his position at the “Today” show in November 2017 after the network received a sexual harassment complaint, has been keeping a low profile in the Hamptons. However, those close to him say he is sorry about his inappropriate behavior.

“Matt feels terrible and regrets his behavior but his regret isn’t enough right now,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“It feels like all doors have closed for him,” the insider added.

Lauer, who shares three children with Roque, Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11, is reportedly having a hard time dealing with the state of his marriage.

“He looks exhausted. Matt is finally coming to terms with the reality that his marriage is over and he is in bad shape. He feels he lost everything important in his life overnight. He is embarrassed and ashamed,” the source revealed.

An insider told People, the effects of his scandal has been taking an emotional toll on the journalist. “He is truly devastated and wants to make up for anything he has done to hurt people.”

“But the damage in his marriage can’t be fixed, and each would be better off to move on. They know this, but the kids are important to both of them,” the source added.

Although Lauer seems to be reflecting on his behavior, Roque is looking towards the future and expecting to come out on top when the divorce is finalized. “Annette plans to receive a very good settlement in this divorce,” an insider told ET.

“She wants to make sure she and the children will always be well taken care of.”

Those close to the couple, who are reportedly working on “settling all the details,” aren’t surprised the two are considering a divorce.

“Annette’s friends don’t feel [the split] was overnight. It has been building for years. The truth has finally surfaced. They barely ever speak to each other anymore and only recently tried to constructively discuss the divorce settlement,” the source explained.

Friends of the Dutch model insisted “there is no chance” the two will reconcile.

