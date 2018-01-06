“The Mayor” stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Bernard David Jones, and Marcel Spears took to social media shortly after it was announced that the ABC comedy has been cancelled.

In an Instagram post, Brown expressed how grateful she is for bringing Dina Rose to life. “It was such a JOY!” wrote the 46-year-old actress of playing the mother of the aspiring rapper Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall), who ended up being elected as the new mayor of the fictional California town, Fort Grey.

“The Mayor” has aired nine episodes of its 13-episode order, and the fate of the remaining four episodes is unclear. “Bummed that our time in Fort Grey is over and that (4) eps remain unseen but that’s the biz. Ya win some, ya lose some,” wrote Brown, who also thanked everyone who gave their show a shot.

In a tweet, Brown also thanked series creator Jeremy Bronson and ABC Studios for the opportunity to be part of the show.

Like Brown, Jones is also thankful to be part of the comedy. “I’m extremely grateful that @abcnetwork and @jeremybronson gave me the opportunity to live a dream that’s just getting started,” Brown wrote on Instagram. While the Jermaine Leforge portrayer is sad that his journey on the show has already ended, the New Jersey native noted that his time on “The Mayor” gave him a lot of reasons to be happy. “I leave #themayor with a new family! That’s the best take away!” he wrote. “I leave the #themayor with confidence and crazy growth! I’m a better artist and person.”

Newcomer Spears, who played T.K. Clifton on the series, shared a similar post on Instagram. “I am forever grateful for @abcnetwork for giving this lil black boy from New Orleans a chance,” the actor wrote. “I walk away with this show with friends for life, far more experience as an artist, and even greater determination.”

While Spears appears to have accepted the fate of the series, the actor is seemingly hoping that fans would be able to watch the four remaining episodes. “I’m not trying to start mess, but them last 4 episodes are GOLD! Y’all don’t even know what you missed!” Spears tweeted.

In addition to Brown, Hall, Jones, and Spears, “The Mayor” also starred Lea Michele as Valentina Barella.

What do you think of "The Mayor's" cancellation?