A McDonald’s franchise in California has already turned their iconic golden arches upside down in recognition of international Women’s Day. Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8.

The company stated that it is flipping its iconic logo upside down on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram, to honor International Women’s Day, according to McDonald’s global chief diversity officer Wendy Lewis, Business Insider reported.

Upside-down arches will replace right-side up golden arches for the first time in the brand’s history to honor the “extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere,” Lewis said.

In addition to that, a hundred restaurants will have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats, and bag stuffers to celebrate,” McDonald’s said.

“We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed,” spokeswoman Lauren Altmin told CNBC. “In the U.S. we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women.”

If you are driving past a McDonald’s in Lynwood, California, it might already actually have an upside-down golden arch. That is because Patricia Williams, a franchisee, has already flipped her restaurant’s sign in honor of women’s day.

Pictures of the upside-down arch posted on social media has garnered mixed reactions from users.

Cynthia Longoria, 19, who resides and works in Lynwood, said she appreciated the gesture.

“That’s amazing,” she said, “as a female in a low income family, from a minority, it’s great to see representation of not only my gender but in my neighborhood. It feels awesome.”

She added that the day is a reminder for women to become empowered.

“I think about it a lot,” Longoria said, “because I think every day is International Women’s Day. Because without women, this world would not be going around. It’s just a reality of the situation.”

Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants," Wendy Lewis said in a statement.

However, despite the rare gesture, some people are not impressed with the company's decision and expressed their discontent on social media.

Others celebrated the company’s decision to flip the restaurant’s logo.

"I think it's pretty inspiring and empowering for women all over the world, and it's very uplifting," said McDonald's customer Ellesse Matthews.

This is the first year McDonald's is celebrating International Women's Day, and customers are hoping it won't be the last.

"It's a day to recognize and I think it's a positive thing to do," added customer Lamont Paxton.

McDonald’s will not be the only brand to make a statement in honor of International Women’s Day, there are other brands who have their own ways of honoring the holiday. Barbie has already released a line of commemorative dolls representing history-making women, and Google planned to make its own play to tell women’s stories.