“Good Girls” starts tonight, and it turns out the ladies of this TV show aren’t so good. The NBC dramedy follows three mothers who realize that they need to do something drastic to help their financial situations. They resort to robbing a grocery store, but their heist leads to plenty of trouble.

While the premise is fun, it’s the characters who you’ll really fall in love with. Meet the cast of NBC’s “Good Girls” before the series premieres on Monday night.

Beth Boland (Christina Hendricks) is a typical suburban mom, but everything isn’t as perfect as it seems from the outside. Her husband Dead (Matthew Lillard) is cheating on her and has left them devastated financially.

Hendricks is best known for her role as Joan on “Mad Men.” Since finishing her Emmy-nominated run on the show, she has appeared in series like “Hap and Leonard,” “Another Period” and “Tin Star.”

Ruby Hill (Retta) is a waitress struggling to make ends meet in “Good Girls.” Making her situation more difficult is her daughter Sara’s (Lidya Jewett) kidney failure. The little girl needs a transplant and medication that costs $10,000 a month. When her childhood friends come up with a crazy idea to rob a grocery store, she’s ready to join them.

NBC audiences will recognize Retta as Donna from “Parks and Recreation.” After a seven season run, the show ended and Retta moved on to “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” and worked on several movies, including “To The Bone” and “Band Aid.”

Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) is Beth’s sister, but she isn’t seemingly perfect at all. Annie is a recently single mother fighting for custody of her child Sadie (Izzy Stannard). She works at the grocery store, so she is the one who knows how to pull of the heist.

Mae Whitman is another NBC alum. She played Amber for six seasons on “Parenthood,” and she went on to star in the teen rom-com “The DUFF.” She also has a thriving career as a voice actor. Whitman is currently voicing Batgirl in “DC Super Hero Girls” and voiced April in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Dean Boland (Matthew Lillard) is Beth’s cheating husband.

Lillard is recognized for his films from the late ‘90s and early ‘00s like “Scream” and “Scooby-Doo,” but more recently, the actor has been starring in acclaimed TV shows like “Twin Peaks” and “Halt and Catch Fire.”

Rio (Manny Montana) is a gangster who discovers that three suburban mothers held up a grocery store and took money that he intended to steal. He quickly realizes that the women could be assets.

Montana has starred on “Graceland,” Rosewood” and more.

Stan Hill (Reno Wilson) is Ruby’s husband. It seems like he might be the only supportive one of the bunch, but judging by his uniform below, he probably wouldn’t approve of Ruby’s new method of getting money.

Wilson is best known for his role as Officer Carl in “Mike & Molly,” but audiences may also remember him as Theo’s friend Howard on “The Cosby Show.”

NBC’s “Good Girls” premieres Monday at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.