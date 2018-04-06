While Hollywood is currently being plagued by celebrity split announcements, one couple is out to prove that love still wins. Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green recently had a romantic getaway in celebration of their eighth wedding anniversary.

The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” actress and the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor decided to head to their honeymoon spot this week to relive the special moments they shared there eight years ago.

Fox and Green look madly in love with each other in the photos published online by entertainment news site Us Weekly on Thursday. Their vacation in Kailua-Kona beach in Hawaii is made special by the thought that the couple has already survived the seven-year itch.

The lovers mostly spent their time swimming and enjoying the view of the tropical island based on the photos. The 31-year-old actress was seen sporting a colorful two-piece bikini on Sunday, while her 44-year-old husband donned gray swimming shorts. The couple also noticeably packed in the PDA under the sun.

In June 2010, Fox and Green exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at the Four Season Resort on the Big Island of The Aloha State. It seems the twosome can’t get enough of the beauty of Hawaii that they’ve flown in to enjoy its beaches on more than one occasion. They went there in 2015 and came back a year later while Fox was pregnant, according to E! News.

Fox first met her husband on the set of “Hope & Faith” back in 2014. At the time, the budding actress was only 18, while Green was already 30. They privately dated shortly after, got engaged and broke up in February 2009. “Marriage isn’t a realistic goal for someone who is 23,” Fox said at the time.

After spending some time apart, Green re-proposed to Fox in June 2010. The two then decided to tie the knot in secret with only Green’s son from a previous relationship, Kassius, in attendance, as per Pop Sugar.

Fox and Green welcomed their first child together, a son named Noah Shannon, in September 2012. Two years later, they welcomed another son named Bodhi Ransom. The family of five was then completed two years ago with the birth of Journey River.

